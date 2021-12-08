Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County approaching 300

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County are inching closer to 300.

According to health officials, 35 new cases and two new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, and the county now has 286 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Four people between 0 and 4

• Four people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

Of the total 5,889 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, 66 are reinfections.

The following new cases were reported in area counties:

• Faribault County: four new cases, one new death of a person between 75 and 79

• Mower County: 13 new cases

• Steele County: 15 new cases, one new death of a person between 80 and 84

• Waseca County: 14 new cases

Across the state, 3,140 new cases were reported and 75 deaths.