Administrator’s Corner: A December to Remember at Halverson

Administrator’s Corner by Tonya Franks

Our students have worked hard to stay engaged and learning throughout the first part of the school year. It was our goal at Halverson to make this a “December to Remember” for our students as we finish out 2021. Over the past few weeks, Halverson students and staff enjoyed the theme with a variety of events and dress-up days.

Returning for the first time since the pandemic was Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre. Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre is a professional theater company based out of Barrett. Two professional actors spent the first week of December at Halverson for a residency. The chosen performance was “The Wizard of Oz.” Students auditioned on a Monday and practiced Monday through Thursday. By Friday, they were ready to perform. They performed a show on Friday afternoon for the school and one on Friday evening for their families and friends. It is amazing to watch their choreography, singing and acting all come together in one week’s time!

A December to Remember continued with seven days of fun and games!

You’re a Treat: Students received a special holiday treat from Mrs. Franks. Students also had fun visiting the library to make estimated guesses for how many M&Ms were in a jar. Students in each grade who were closest to the number were recognized at our Winter Showcase.

Baby It’s Cold Outside: Students wore a hat and/or scarf. It was fun to see the variety of hats!

Rock Your Socks Off: Holiday socks kept feet warm throughout the building.

Polar Express: Students wore their favorite cozy pajamas.

Grinch Day: Grinches and Cindy Lou Who made an appearance for the day.

Shine Bright: Santa hats, headbands and flashing necklaces were the theme for the day.

Fancy Day is always a favorite! Students enjoy dressing up and having a fancy lunch. Dinner music played while they dined on a delicious chicken gravy over mashed potatoes and all the fixings. Beautiful table decorations completed the atmosphere.

A December to Remember wrapped up with a Winter Showcase. During our Winter Showcase we celebrated the wonderful things we have learned in music and physical education this past month. Students were accompanied by “The Nutcracker” music and performed with scarfs, a parachute, plates, cups and percussion instruments. It was a fantastic display that proved music can be made in a variety of ways and does not just have to be vocal. Students did a fabulous job with the choreography and rhythms.

We enjoyed a busy month at Halverson. Our staff would like to wish our families and everyone in our community a relaxing, safe and healthy winter break. We are looking forward to learning and growing with our students when we return and start the second semester after break!

Tonya Franks is principal of Halverson Elementary School.