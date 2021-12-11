Administrator’s Corner: A.L. district implements virtual days

Administrator’s Corner by John Double

Albert Lea Area Schools will be replacing six traditional K-12 school days with six district-wide virtual days for in-person learners. The school board approved this shift as our school district is experiencing significant staffing issues district-wide. The intent of this shift is to help reduce the stress caused by these staff absences. The Albert Lea Area Schools are not the only district feeling these staffing challenges; however, districts are each handling those challenges in their own way.

Prior to this school calendar adjustment, we surveyed families to look at the potential impacts of an educational shift like this, including the child care needs of families. Based on those findings, district school-aged child care was set up for families at each elementary school, and transportation for those needing it will be provided. The school district is collaborating with Chartwells to provide meals for our students who attend the child care on the virtual days. Community involvement, such as the Albert Lea Family Y having their “Kids Day Out” program set up for families, further supports our community families during these virtual days. The replacement was done as a community effort keeping our students’ and families’ needs in mind.

The district’s replacement of the six traditional K-12 school days with six virtual days is unique. It involves input from our district families and keeps the interests of our student’s education in mind. It is important that our students still receive education on these virtual days. Prior to each virtual school day, students will be given assignments that will serve as their coursework for their classes. Their attendance for school that day will be based on assignment completion. All of these dates are Wednesdays, allowing students to connect with their teachers the days before and after each of the virtual days.

Students will work on the assignments at home or at the district school-aged child care that will be provided at our four elementary schools for our elementary students. Students at the district school-aged child care locations will be fed at the schools; however, there will not be meal service for those not at the district child care sites. Transportation for those elementary students looking to attend the district child care locations will be provided on a sign-up basis through their schools.

The virtual education dates for Albert Lea Area Schools will be Dec. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 16, March 2, April 6 and May 4. Please contact your school office if you need elementary school-aged child care for the virtual days.

John Double is the Online Academy principal.