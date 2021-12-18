Administrator’s Corner: Learning Center empowers students

Administrator’s Corner by Johanna Thomas

The mission of the Albert Lea Area Learning Center is to empower students in special circumstances to achieve personal and academic success. This statement incorporates students in kindergarten through 12th grade as the Area Learning Center implements programs in elementary, middle school and high school.

For example, the 2021 Summer Targeted Services program had 340 students in first through eighth grade as participants. Over 40 teachers, success coaches and support staff were involved as well.

In addition to classroom instruction, students in the program were involved in weekly experiential education opportunities. These opportunities included kayaking/canoeing, yoga, science and sustainability activities through the Shell Rock Watershed District, as well as exciting presentations by the popular Zoo Man and Rad Zoo.

These types of activities can be confidence builders. Building confidence by participating in a variety of outdoor activities is one way to boost academic confidence in the classroom. Many students experienced kayaking and canoeing for the first time. There was observable confidence gained from the first kayaking session to the last.

The 2022 Summer Targeted Services program planning is well underway. Continued partnership with experiential education will be a big part of the summer programming. In addition, the Wilderness Inquiry organization will be engaging with our students. Wilderness Inquiry’s mission is to connect people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to each other and the natural world through shared outdoor adventures. Students and teachers will be working with the Wilderness Inquiry staff in and around Fountain Lake on a variety of outdoor science experiences throughout a week of the summer programming.

As we head into the holiday break, I would like to thank the community and student organizations for their continued support of our district students, including the ALC. It is always heartwarming to see how our community and students step in to assist others this time of year.

Johanna Thomas is principal of the Area Learning Center.