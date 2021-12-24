Annual Albert Lea pool tournament raises funds for Mayo Hospice

The Albert Lea Pool Tournament for Mayo Hospice took place Dec. 10-12 at the American Legion Club in Albert Lea.

It was the 19th annual event (2020 was skipped because of the pandemic), and the turnout was good, according to organizers.

The tournament raised about $7,000, taking the total over the life of the tournament to nearly $90,000.

Included are the pictures and names of the winners from the 2021 tournament