April Jeppson: It’s time to let the Christmas music play

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

It’s after Thanksgiving, which means only one thing — Christmas music can begin!

There are a few schools of thought in regards to when it’s appropriate to start playing holiday music. I feel like most people agree that all things Christmas are totally acceptable after the turkey has been eaten. However, I know I have a few friends who will say after Halloween is the time to start. There are also one or two people who would argue Christmas music is appropriate any time of the year. To each their own.

One of my all-time favorite holiday songs is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” It’s upbeat, makes me smile and I can’t help but dance a little. It’s also fun to sing along to, and for someone who enjoys singing as much as I do, this is a very important criterion. When I’m trying to get myself into the Christmas spirit so that I have the energy to put up the tree or other decorations, this is the song I will play. Every year, on repeat until I’m ready to decorate.

Many years ago my band instructor introduced me to Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I was just wowed by their rendition of Carol of the Bells. It wasn’t some lighthearted holiday tune. It makes me dance around my kitchen pretending to conduct an orchestra filled with electric violins. This a different choice for me as there are no words for me to sing to, but doggone — it pumps me up.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Micheal Buble, who’s gift to the world is his renditions of Christmas classics. His voice is soothing and reminiscent of a simpler time. His duet, “Baby It’s Cold Outside’ with Idina Menzel makes me sway every time I hear it. I know some people don’t particularly like this one, but it’s my favorite song to bake cookies to.

Pentatonix is my hands down winner, winner chicken dinner. There are so many amazing Christmas songs they do. “Mary Did You Know” is one of my favorite Christmas songs ever. The first time I heard it, I just sobbed. The lyrics are so powerful and the rendition this group does, makes it even more haunting and beautiful. “Hallelujah,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Winter Wonderland” are amongst my other favorites. As an a cappella group, I have many options when it comes to singing along to their songs. I can do the main vocals, the backup or even the baseline, depending on my energy that day.

As I’ve been typing this, I’ve been playing all my favorites, and I’m 100% ready to drink cocoa in front of the tree or play in the snow. Sadly, or happily (depending on my mood), there is no snow on the ground yet. Since I have no control of the weather, it would be a waste to get bummed about that. So instead, I think I’ll go make a nice big mug of hot cocoa and admire the pretty lights on my Christmas tree. It feels good to slow down every once and awhile and just enjoy the moment, you know?

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.