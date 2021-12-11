Bulldog wrestlers win two, Peterson hits 100 wins

The Lake Mills wrestling team competed Thursday night in St. Ansgar and had mixed results.

A ranked Central Springs team was the first opponent of the night. In a dual where the lead swung back and forth throughout, including several come-from-behind pins going both ways, the Bulldogs and Panthers eventually ended in a 36-36 gridlock. In the end, Central Springs earned criteria to gain one team point based off of first match points scored, to win 37-36.

“Overall, this was a disappointing dual because we made so many mistakes and cost ourselves a lot of team points,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “We wrestled so well Tuesday night in Minnesota, and if we had wrestled even close to that level tonight would have won easily.”

In the middle dual of the night, the Bulldogs cruised to a 60-18 win over host Saint Ansgar.

“Our kids bounced back well from a disappointing loss to handle Saint Ansgar,” Brandenburg said. “It was nice to get back on track and control the meet.”

North Union was the final dual meet of the night, and Lake Mills beat the Warriors, 57-21.

“Overall, we wrestled much better as the night went on,” noted Brandenburg. “

As frustrating as the first loss of the night was, I have to remind myself we only have three wrestlers who had more than 30 varsity matches under their belts coming into this season.”

Following the duals, the Bulldogs have a 6-3 record on the season. Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, Brett Peterson and Wyatt Hanna each finished 3-0 for the evening. Senior Brett Peterson reached 100 career wins when he pinned Rory Prazak of Central Springs in the first period.

Central Springs 37, Lake Mills 36

120- Carter Helgeson (L) pinned Thomas Haas, 2:00. 126- Zach Howes (C) dec. Geraldo Vazquez, 6-2. 132- Carter Christianson (L) dec. Paul Shonka, 6-5. 138- Clayton McDonough (C) pinned Garrett Ham, :44. 145- Bryce McDonough (C) dec. Alex Beaty, 8-2. 152- Dillon Blickenderfer (C) pinned Hayden Brua, 2:52. 160- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Rory Prazak, 1:35. 170- Nick Goskeson (C) pinned Beau Kaufman, 4:27. 182- Ben Navratil (C) pinned Austin Stene, 2:31. 195- Nate Womack (L) pinned Ryley Meek-Mattson, 1:44. 220- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Chase Berding, 1:39. 220- Colton O’hern (C) pinned Broodie Lawson, 2:53. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) dec. Dawson Jacobson, 8-2. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Jack Pruin, 3:20.

Lake Mills 60, St. Ansgar 18

126- Nathan Brumm (S) pinned Christianson, 1:25. 132- Caleb Levan (S) pinned Justin Rygh, 2:22. 138- Matt Hall (S) dec. Ham, 6-4, ot. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Aslan WIlls, 1:41. 152- Regan Witt (S) dec. Brua, 5-4. 160- Kaufman (L) pinned Christian Hermanson, 2:34. 170- Peterson (L) pinned Lorne Isler, 6:30 ot. 182- Stene (L) won by forfeit. 195- Womack (L) won by forfeit. 220- Hanna (L) pinned Jacob Eberling, 1:12. 285- Lawson (L) pinned Chase Nestvedt, 1:55. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Mariah Michels, :59. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Emma Hall, :49. 120- Vazquez (L) pinned Chris Corbo, 1:42.

Lake Mills 57, North Union 21

132- Gavyn Morphew (N) pinned Rygh, 1:50. 138- Ham (L) dec. Talan Priester, 5-2. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Dalton Tobin, 2:57. 152- Brua (L) pinned Kaden Laabs, :30. 160- Kaufman (L) pinned Lucas Dreyer, 3:45. 170- Peterson (L) won by forfeit. 182- Kaleb Lufkin (N) pinned Womack, 1:02. 195- Andrew Grunhovd (L) won by forfeit. 220- Hanna (L) pinned Brennan Bollinger, 2:26. 285- Kolton Walter (N) dec. Lawson, 7-4, ot. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Ethan Preston, :29. 113- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Landon Price, 2:43. 120- Vazquez (L) pinned Harley Tobin, 4:35. 126- Liam Kollasch (N) pinned Christianson, 1:57.