Bulldogs get 2 dual wins in season opener in Nashua

A youthful Lake Mills wrestling team opened their season in Nashua Thursday night.

The team had a good night by picking up two dual victories against one loss in the Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular meet.

In the first dual of the evening, Lake Mills defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura by a score of 45-21.

“We wrestled pretty solid considering it was the first varsity match for many of these guys,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “Many of them were nervous, so it was nice to get a win with those circumstances.”

Next up for the Bulldogs was the Knights of Newman Catholic. Once again, the team wrestled well to pick up a convincing 54-18 win.

“This was the best dual we wrestled tonight,” Brandenburg said. “There were some huge victories, including two of our freshmen knocking off returning district qualifiers at 120 and 195.”

The nightcap pitted Lake Mills against a highly ranked Nashua-Plainfield squad.

Results weren’t as good in this one, as the Huskies handled the Bulldogs, 54-19.

“Nashua-Plainfield is a very good team and is a favorite to qualify for the State Duals this year,” Brandenburg noted. “We did some good things, but overall we were able to pick up a lot of areas we need to improve as a team.”

A trio of wrestlers finished the night with perfect 3-0 records: Alex Beaty and Beau Kaufman.

Lake Mills 45, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 21

113- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Zach Feld, 3:59. 120- Jace Hendrickson (G) dec. Geraldo Vazquez, 7-2. 126- Carter Christianson (L) pinned Logan Smith, :24. 132- James Cash (G) dec. Justin Rygh, 12-5. 138- Lucas Kral (G) pinned Garrett Ham, 3:22. 145- Alex Beaty (L) pinned Brad Dodd, 1:48. 152- Parker Moritz (G) dec. Hayden Brua, 7-3. 160- Brett Peterson (L) pinned Jacob Hasler, 1:29. 170- Beau Kaufman (L) pinned Hunter Kuhlman, 3:16. 182- Austin Stene (L) pinned Trenton Robinson, 1:26. 195- open. 220- Sam Dodd (G) pinned Wyatt Hanna, 3:21. 285- Broodie Lawson (L) dec. Matt Oberman, 4-3. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 54, Newman 18

120- H. Helgeson (L) dec. Liam Stockberger, 11-5. 126- Vazquez (L) pinned Jase Anderson, :59. 132- Alex Bosch (N) pinned Christianson, 2:35. 138- Ham (L) dec. Pete Miller, 5-2. 145- Beaty (L) won by forfeit. 152- Brua (L) won by forfeit. 160- Kaufman (L) dec. Scott Heinselman, 5-0. 170- Peterson (L) pinned Nash Holmgaard, 1:44. 182- Stene (L) pinned Jaxon Sellon, 4:30. 195- Hanna (L) dec. Holden Hensley, 5-4. 220- Henry Determan (N) won by forfeit. 285- Kael Haning (N) pinned Lawson, :30. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- Carter Helgeson (L) pinned Matt Doane, 1:21.

Nashua-Plainfield 54, Lake Mills 19

126- Kendrick Huck (N) pinned Christianson, :53. 132- Kaden Wilken (N) pinned Rygh, :31. 138- Trey Nelson (N) pinned Ham, :18. 145- Beaty (L) pinned Jackson Carey, 5:33. 152- Titus Evans (N) pinned Brua, 4:52. 160- McKade Munn (N) dec. Peterson, 11-9 ot. 170- Kaufman (L) maj. dec. Dawson Glaser, 11-2. 182- Tate White (N) pinned Stene, 1:03. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Jackson Zwanziger, 1:19. 220- Landon Pratt (N) won by forfeit. 285- Isaac Jones (N) pinned Lawson, 1:49. 106- Jayden Rinken (N) dec. Oldenkamp, 7-0. 113- H. Helgeson (L) dec. Nic Brase, 1-0. 120- Garret Rinken (N) pinned Vazquez, 1:23.