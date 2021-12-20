PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE of Town Offices

to be Elected for

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP

Notice to voters of Bancroft Township: Candidate Filing is open from December 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm until January 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the office of the Town Clerk for the following positions: One Town Supervisor, for a term of three years and one Town Clerk for a term of two years. The clerk’s office will be open from 1-5 PM on January 10, 2022, or by appointment.

Karen Borneman

Bancroft Town Clerk

25080 785th Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 18, 2021

CANDIDATE