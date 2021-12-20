CANDIDATE
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP
Notice to voters of Bancroft Township: Candidate Filing is open from December 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm until January 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the office of the Town Clerk for the following positions: One Town Supervisor, for a term of three years and one Town Clerk for a term of two years. The clerk’s office will be open from 1-5 PM on January 10, 2022, or by appointment.
Karen Borneman
Bancroft Town Clerk
25080 785th Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Albert Lea Tribune:
Dec. 18, 2021
