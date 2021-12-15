Carol Ann (Evenson) Manuel

Carol Ann Manuel, 73, of Albert Lea, passed away at St. John’s Luther Place of Albert Lea on Monday, December 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Hundley presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Carol was born on December 30, 1947 to Robert and Imogene Evenson in Albert Lea, MN. Carol graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1966.

Carol married Steve Manuel on July 3, 1985. The couple resided in Albert Lea.

Carol was a working mother and raised four kids while working for Streaters, Mrs. Gerry’s and the local school bus company until her retirement.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She took many day trips with Steve around MInnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Carol was an avid gardener with both a flower and vegetable garden. She loved taking walks around the neighborhood and chatting with her neighbors. Carol watched the Game Show Network everyday and especially enjoyed Wheel of Fortune while drinking a coke and eating popcorn. Carol loved the lord and sharing her faith with her Vineyard Christian Fellowship family.

Carol is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Kerry (Brian) Koziolek, Robby Osmonson, Randy Osmonson, and Steven Manuel, Jr.; grandchildren, Brady Koziolek, Kelsey Koziolek, Alice Osmonson; great grandchildren, Blake, Ellie, Jimmy; sister, Barbara Guiney; uncle and aunt, Warren “Snook” (Irene) Mickelson and many other loving relatives and friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-law, Warren and Ada Manuel; brothers, Jerome and Elroy (Janet) Kast; brother-in-law, Tom Guiney; and niece, Tracy Kast.