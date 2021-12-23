Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the city parking lot off of South Washington Avenue.

Controlled burn gets out of control

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:59 a.m. Monday of a controlled burn that was out of control at 310 W. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Burglary reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:55 p.m. Monday of a burglary at 85177 190th St. in Oakland. A door had been kicked in but nothing was taken.

Window smashed out

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 Margaretha Ave.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Lance J. Walters, 35, on local warrants at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday at 1103 Gene Ave.

Police served an arrest warrant on Jonathan Micael Boyd, 44, at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Car damaged by fire

A car was reported on fire at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday at 323 Winter Ave.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, paraphernalia

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday of thefts of packages at 821 Maplehill Drive.

Police cited Ann Marie Haroldson, 62, for theft after receiving a report at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday of a collection jar for Alzheimers that had been stolen at 606 S. Broadway.

Police received a report at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday of possible theft in progress at 2500 Bridge Ave. Two young adults were believed to have taken items.

A canoe was reported taken at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday at 131 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

Small fire reported

A small fire was reported in a kitchen at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at 1205 Plainview Lane.