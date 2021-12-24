Catch of the Week

Published 9:00 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Submitted

Meri Bauers of Twin Lakes caught and released this 28-inch walleye on June 29 while fishing at Leech Lake. Fishing out of "Last Cast Guide Service" at Federal Dam. Provided

