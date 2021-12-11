Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota welcomes doctor to counseling program

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota this week announced Dr. Mary E. Larscheid has joined the organization as a counselor in their Family and Individual Counseling Program in their Albert Lea Office.

Larscheid received her Bachelor of Arts from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, master’s in social work from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska, and her doctorate through Capella University in Minneapolis. Her area of expertise is the emotional and behavioral health of children, adolescents and young adults.

A licensed clinical social worker with over 30 years of social work experience, the majority of Larscheid’s work has been with children and adolescents in the mental health field. She has worked as a school social worker for over 20 years, provides clinical supervision and is also a contributing faculty member for Walden University working with master’s and doctoral social work students. She has worked at inpatient, outpatient and in-home programs, and has coordinated treatment groups for men and youth involved with domestic violence and assault.

Through Catholic Charities, Larscheid offers therapeutic counseling services to individuals and families through cognitive behavioral therapy, solution focused therapy, trauma, substance abuse and play therapy.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated, and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender or ability to pay. Offices are in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, visit www.ccsomn.org.