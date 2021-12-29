Catholic Charities welcomes psychologist to Family and Individual Counseling Program

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota this week announced Jerilyn (Jeri) Wiederholt has joined the organization as a psychologist in the Family and Individual Counseling Program in the Owatonna office.

Wiederholt is a native of Northfield and comes to Catholic Charities with 20 years of experience as a psychologist, therapist and counselor with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Minnesota Department of Corrections, U.S. Dept. of Defense and outpatient facilities.

Wiederholt received her Master of Science in psychology-clinical and Master of Science in art therapy (psychology) degrees from Emporia State University in Kansas. She is a Minnesota licensed psychologist, board-certified art therapist, certified grief support specialist, Minnesota licensed teacher (K-12), psychology, and certified athletic coach (7-12), and has taught elementary, middle and high school students.

Through Catholic Charities, Wiederholt offers therapeutic counseling services to adults/elders presenting a wide range of concerns, and welcomes clients from all walks of life.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota, spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender or ability to pay. Offices are in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, visit www.ccsomn.org.