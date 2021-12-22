Central Farm Service offering program to reward farmers for their stewardship

Central Farm Service (CFS) FS is bringing farmers in Minnesota and northern Iowa access to the 2022 Truterra™ carbon offering, on the heels of high farmer interest and participation in Truterra’s inaugural carbon program launched in February. The 2022 Truterra carbon program and carbon market access program provide farmers an additional opportunity to get rewarded for their stewardship and were designed to make the process as streamlined and seamless for farmers as possible, according to a press release.

There are no administrative costs, such as soil testing and verification costs, for farmers to participate.

Farmers can get more information and see if they qualify by visiting https://www.truterraag.com/CarbonSurvey before Feb. 1.

The Truterra carbon programs available through CFS offers two distinct pathways for farmers to get rewarded for their stewardship: One program is designed to reward recent adopters for their investment in carbon-sequestering practices; a second, new program is designed to engage and support farmers through the process of implementing practices for the first time.

“At Central Farm Service, we are very eager to steward this offer for our owners,” said KC Graner, CFS SVP of agronomy. “Our owner-customers have invested many years into their Central Advantage GS platform to store, manage and mine their data for insights on bettering crop production and profitability.”

The first pathway, the 2022 Truterra carbon program, is designed for farmers who have recently adopted soil health management practices that store additional carbon in their soils, such as significant reductions in tillage and the addition of cover crops. Farmers may be eligible to receive $20 per ton of additional carbon stored. The eligible cropping systems include corn, wheat or cotton as part of farmers’ crop rotations.

The second pathway, the 2022 Truterra carbon market access program, is designed to be an on-ramp for farmers just getting started with regenerative practices and rewards farmers for taking the first step toward improving soil health in preparation to potentially market their carbon next year. Participating farmers may be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $2 per acre for eligible practice change in crop year 2022. Participating farmers will maintain ownership of their carbon rights in current and future years and are not required to make a long-term commitment. Importantly, at the end of crop year 2022 farmers may be eligible to receive an offer from Truterra for carbon removed through these practices in 2023 and beyond.

The Truterra carbon program and carbon market access program offered through CFS is one of the largest carbon credit programs in the U.S. The programs focus on generating the industry’s most attractive farmer return per acre and providing the most farmer-favorable contract opportunity.