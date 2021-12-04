Court dispositions: Nov. 3-4, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 3

Damian Wade Haugen, 27, 200015 41st St. NW, Apt. G25, Rochester. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, 21 months, stay for five years. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served eight days, remaining 22 days to serve on electronic home monitoring. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $130.

Jayden Gregory Howe, 24, 702 4th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle-owner violation. Fees $280.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, Jr., 24, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

William Christopher Campbell, 29, 1618 Emerson Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: No insurance driver. Fees $280.

Hazel Loree Herrera, 24, 418 Hudson Ave. W, Mankato. Count 1: No proof MV insurance. Fees $280.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 54, 102 Independence Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Noah Mackenzie Rietveld, 21, 502 Independence Ave. S, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 4

Jillian Chaunta Delle, 40, 1102 3rd Ave. S, Northwood, IA. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Local confinement 24 days, credit for time served 24 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Gross misdemeanor introduce contraband-drug/liquor into jail/lockup/prison. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Nyaroun Jordan Manpign, 21, 504 James Ave. Apt 113, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $310. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Local confinement 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 29, 1009 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stay for five years. Local confinement two days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80.

Steven Clayton Orourke, 42, 911 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. 9/9/19 offense, count 1: Offering forged check – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 314 days for two years, credit for time served 51 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. 8/29/19 offense, count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – use – no consent. Gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 314 days for two years, credit for time served 51 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check – misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 314 days for two years, credit for time served 51 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Ashley Dawn Gonzales, 25, 706 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule i/ii drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 4: Misdemeanor driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Nicholas Peter Overgaard, 18, 12736 Mentzer Trl, Lindstrom. Count 1: Speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

