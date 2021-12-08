Court dispositions: Nov. 5, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Jody May Christianson, 45, 50840 Apple Ave., Northwood. Count 1: Felony theft. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $10,000. Fees $80.

Brittney Lea Michelle Ackland, 29, 70885 County Rd. 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – fourth-degree to commit misdemeanor – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 360 days for one year, credit for time served five days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Zechariah David Livingston, 20, 1310 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of marijuana – fifth degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Kyle David Fitzpatrick, 32, 101 2nd St., Goodell, IA. Count 1: Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Her Seng Moua, 37, 8017 Idaho Cir. N, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for two year. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Joel Salgado Sanchez, 37, 1433 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180.

