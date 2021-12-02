COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Faribault and Steele counties

New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn, Faribault and Steele counties on Thursday, according to public health officials.

The person in Freeborn County who died was between 60 and 64 years of age and is the county’s 47 death tied to COVID-19.

Two people in Faribault County died, one in their early 60s and one in their early 90s, and three people in Steele County died, one in their late 20s, one in their late 50s and one in their early 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seventy-two new deaths were reported across the state, along with 5,313 new cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health update stated 36 new cases and one new hospitalization were reported in Freeborn County.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Three people in their 20s

• Eight people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• Four people in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties: