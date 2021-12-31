Donna Kay Mittag, age 80 of Glenville, passed away on December 24, 2021.

Donna Kay Mittag was born on August 18, 1941 to Kenneth and Lila (Lau) Ellingson in Northwood, Iowa. She attended Northwood high school until transferring to the new Glenville high school graduating in 1959. On June 29, 1960, Donna was united in marriage to Bruce A. Mittag. The couple lived on the family farm for a number of years before moving to Benson, MN, They then moved back to Glenville to their present home. Donna helped with the family farm, sold Tupperware for many years and worked several years at the Trading Post in Gordonsville.

Donna was also a girl scout leader, 4-H volunteer for multiple years. Bruce and Donna managed the 4-H clover stand at the Freeborn county fair for 18 years. She was very involved with Glenville- Emmons scholarship foundation. Donna enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities, going to county and state fairs, traveling, spending time at her cabin in Backus, MN and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed hosting parties and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Curt) Anding, David Mittag and Brenda (Troy) Wehking; grandchildren, Heidi (Sean) Gaston, Alex (Jenikah) Hansen, Logan (Mallory) Hansen, Bethany Anding, Lindsey Anding, Skylar (Haley) Mittag, Mariah (Isaac) Daughtery, Emma Wehking and Olivia Wehking; great-grandchildren, Jackson Gaston, Isabelle Gaston, Charlotte Gaston, Madeline Hansen, Liam Hansen, Miles Hansen and Lawson Daughtery; siblings, Connie (Larry) Thompson, LeRoy Ellingson and LaDon Ellingson; son in law, Mike Hansen; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Bruce; daughter, Dorenne Hansen and parents, Kenneth and Lila Ellingson.

Funeral Service 11 am on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Myrtle, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am.