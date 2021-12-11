Donors needed to address historically low blood supply

As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

All who give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming donation opportunities

Albert Lea

• Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 28: St. Theodore Catholic Church, 308 E. Fountain St.

Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 30: Northbridge Mall