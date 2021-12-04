Duplicate bridge results

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Senior Center in Austin. On Tuesday, 4 1/2 tables were played, starting at a new time of 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:

First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fourth: Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher

Bill Momsen has devised a program on his Excel spread sheet; it speeds up the scoring for the day, thereby allowing the group to finish up and be on their way home before 4 p.m. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Six tables played on Dec. 1, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Sixth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Players come from Blue Earth, Northwood, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin; many come early and have lunch at the center. Volunteers Nancy Beck and Steffanie Karish were dishing up the lunch on Wednesday; Volunteers are always on duty at the front desk to direct any visiting customer. Call the center at 433 2370 for information.