Duplicate bridge results

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Senior Center in Austin.  On Tuesday, 4 1/2 tables were played, starting at a new time of 11:30 a.m. Winners were the following:

  • First: John Liesen and  Rick Stroup
  • Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
  • Fourth: Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher

Bill Momsen has devised a program on his Excel spread sheet; it speeds up the   scoring for the day, thereby allowing the group to finish up and be on their way home before 4 p.m.  Center hours are  8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Six tables played on Dec. 1, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

  • First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
  • Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Sixth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Players come from Blue Earth, Northwood, Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin;  many come early and have lunch at the center. Volunteers Nancy Beck and Steffanie Karish were dishing up the lunch on Wednesday; Volunteers are always on duty at the front  desk to direct any visiting customer. Call the center at 433 2370 for information.

