Duplicate bridge winners announced

Tuesday starting at 11:30 a.m., seven teams played duplicate bridge at the Senior Center in Austin. Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

On Wednesday, there was a Christmas celebration with pizza, inviting all active duplicate players from other areas. Teams came from from Mason City, Northwood and Cresco in Iowa, and Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin in Minnesota. Honors and money went home with guests.

The following were winners:

First place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher (from Austin)

Three-way tie for second, third and fourth: Sharon Schneider and Tom Flaherty and Sandy Ewalt and Stan Schultz, all from Iowa, and Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen from Albert Lea and Rose Creek

Fifth: Renee Smith and Dave Ruen

Sixth: Sue Floy and Kay Nelson, all from Iowa