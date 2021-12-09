CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Department of Transportation (DOT) Act Section 4(F) FINAL de minimis FINDING

ALBERT LEA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT

Section 4(F) FINAL de minimis FINDING FOR PROPOSED AIRFIELD IMPROVEMENTS

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December 2021 the DOT Act Section 4(f) Final de minimis Finding was approved by the FAA for the proposed improvements discussed below at the Albert Lea Municipal Airport. Initial notice of the draft version of this report was made available for review on October 16, 2021 and followed by a 30 day comment period. This comment period ended and no comments were received.

This finding shows that there would not be detrimental impacts to the Tall Grass Disc Golf Course for proposed airfield improvements at the Albert Lea Municipal Airport. The proposed project includes tree removal, relocating the airport perimeter fence 216 feet to the west into the Tall Grass Disk Golf Course and reconfiguring the Tall Grass Disk Golf Course to maintain its current number of holes within the new boundary. This land, which is currently City owned, would be maintained as City land but designated as Airport property.

Section 4(f) of the DOT Act applies when a transportation project, such as airport improvements, may impact a public park. The final de minimis finding demonstrates that there would not be detrimental impacts to the park and the number of holes will remain the same after a portion of the course is reconfigured. The City of Albert Lea owns the Tall Grass Disk Golf Course Park and, after working with park users and representatives, has concurred with this final finding.

The results of the analysis are published in the Section 4(f) Final de minimis Finding document, which is available for download at https://cityofalbertlea.org or a hard copy is available for review at Albert Lea City Hall, Engineering Department.