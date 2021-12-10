Flat tires reported on vehicles and other reports

Published 8:28 am Friday, December 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Flat tires were reported on vehicles at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday at 27162 790th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 11:12 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle that had reportedly hit cable equipment at 1609 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos, 26, on a warrant at 11:50 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.

Decorations, camper egged

Police received a repot a 8:28 p.m. Thursday of Christmas decorations and a camper that were egged the previous night at 1319 Sheridan St.

Injury crash reported

An injury traffic crash was reported at 10:52 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Katherine and East Main streets.

