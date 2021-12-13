Freeborn County Fair grandstand lineup announced

The Freeborn County Fair Board on Monday announced the Grandstand lineup for the 2022 fair, covering a variety of music genres.

The fair will start with country music singers Neil McCoy on Tuesday and Lee Greenwood on Wednesday, followed by rock singer Ted Nugent on Thursday. On Friday, Southern rock band 38 Special will perform and on Saturday will be Christian pop duo King & Country.

Fair Manager Mike Woitas said he thinks it is a strong lineup with something for everyone.

The fair will take place Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, 2022.

Neil McCoy

McCoy broke through in country radio with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It” in 1993 and over his career has released 15 studio albums on various labels, according to his website.

Some of his other popular songs include “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On and “That’s Life.”

He has been on 15 USO Tours around the world and is also the recipient of multiple humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge.

Lee Greenwood

Influenced by music all of his life, Greenwood began to pursue music after high school, after he was discovered in 1979 by Larry McFaden, who saw him perform at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. He brought him to Nashville, where he was signed to the Halsey Agency, who booked The Oak Ridge Boys, according to his website.

Greenwood has seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, including “It Turns Me Insight Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re the Rose” and “Dixie Road,” among others.

In 1983 he won Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music and in 1983 and 1984 won Male Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association.

His “God Bless the U.S.A.” was named the CMA’s Song of the Year in 1985.

Ted Nugent

Nugent, who came to the Freeborn County Fair the first time in 2016, has sold more than 40 million albums and performed at more than 6,750 concerts over his career.

Known for his use of Fender amps in the 1970s, Nugent is regarded as Detroit’s “Greatest Guitar Player of All Time.” Hits like “Journey to the Center of the Mind,” “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Stranglehold” have shaped his career.

Aside from his music, Nugent is also known for being one of the nation’s most outspoken proponents of First and Second Amendment rights.

38 Special

Together for four decades, American rock band 38 Special brings its signature blast of southern rock to more than 100 cities a year.

The band has released more than 15 albums since 1976 and over the years has had sales in excess of 20 million, according to the group’s website.

The group is most known for its arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” and “Chain Lightnin,'” among others.

King & Country

Four-time Grammy award-winning duo King & Country is a Christian pop duo made up of Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who settled in the Nashville area and were propelled into superstardom with the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Run Wild. Live Free. Live Strong,” which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and was certified gold, according to the duo’s website.

They have won two Grammys and four Dove Awards and have garnered four No. 1 hits (“Joy,” “Priceless,” “Fix My Eyes,” and “Shoulders”), nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and many other high-profile events.

Reserved seats for the Grandstand concerts are on sale at Midwestix.com.