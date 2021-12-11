Freeborn County’s 50th person dies from COVID-19
Published 9:24 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
Health officials reported the death of the 50th person due to COVID-19 in Freeborn County on Friday.
The person was between 75 and 79 years old. The 49th death was reported on Thursday of a person between 85 and 89.
Freeborn County Public Health on Friday also reported two new hospitalizations and 35 new cases.
The new cases included the following:
• Two between 0 and 4
• Two between 5 and 9
• Three between 10 and 14
• One between 15 and 19
• Seven in their 20s
• Seven in their 30s
• Seven in their 40s
• Two in their 50s
• Four in their 60s
The county has 283 active cases.
The following new cases were reported in the area:
• Faribault County: 15
• Mower County: 18
• Steele County: 27
• Waseca County: 34
Statewide, 4,554 new cases were reported and 58 deaths.