Freeborn County’s 50th person dies from COVID-19

Health officials reported the death of the 50th person due to COVID-19 in Freeborn County on Friday.

The person was between 75 and 79 years old. The 49th death was reported on Thursday of a person between 85 and 89.

Freeborn County Public Health on Friday also reported two new hospitalizations and 35 new cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Two between 0 and 4

• Two between 5 and 9

• Three between 10 and 14

• One between 15 and 19

• Seven in their 20s

• Seven in their 30s

• Seven in their 40s

• Two in their 50s

• Four in their 60s

The county has 283 active cases.

The following new cases were reported in the area:

• Faribault County: 15

• Mower County: 18

• Steele County: 27

• Waseca County: 34

Statewide, 4,554 new cases were reported and 58 deaths.