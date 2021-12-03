Gas siphoned from truck and other reports

Police received a report at 9:01 a.m. Thursday that someone had reportedly cut a gas line and siphoned gas from a truck at 416 Bridge Ave. Estimated loss was about $120.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 10:02 a.m. Thursday at 1210 E. Main St.

Battery cores stolen

Police received a report at 1:38 p.m. Thursday of 20 stolen battery cores at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Fourth Avenue and West Front Street.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday at 305 E. Third St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Dante Gabino Lopez, 19, on an arrest and detain hold and minor consumption at 11:02 p.m. Thursday at 614 E. Sixth St.