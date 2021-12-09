Guns reported stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday of a Ruger LC9 9 mm gun and a Ruger .380 automatic gun that were stolen at 1201 Southview Lane.

Man arrested for possession of electronic incapacitation device

Police arrested Steven Anthony Moreno, 31, for felon in possession of an electronic incapacitation device and cited Brandon Lee Moreno, 28, for dangerous weapon-metal knuckles after receiving a report of an assault in progress at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Samantha Robyn Allen-Hinchley, 27, on a felony warrant out of Mower County at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St.

License plates stolen

Front and back license plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday while at Anytime Fitness, 2508 Bridge Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud at 821 Water S.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Louie Rudolph Moseley, 65, for fourth-degree assault at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday at 2011 E. Main St.