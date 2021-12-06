HEARING
Published 1:39 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider a variance request by Three Oak Winery allowing for the construction of a new pavilion structure within the 45’ front-yard setback required for property within the “B2” Business District, on the following described property, owned by Three Oak Vineyards and Winery;
Parcel ID 13.031.0075
73505 225th Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.
This hearing will also be using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the scheduled hearing in person, submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Board of Adjustments by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.
Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Freeborn County Environmental Services
2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186
