High wind warning, threat of tornadoes possible

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Sarah Stultz

Damaging winds are likely with the storm tonight. Image courtesy National Weather Service

A powerful low pressure system is expected to move through the area today bringing potentially historic damaging winds.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

A high wind warning is in effect for Freeborn, Faribault, Waseca and Steele counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday without southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected locally.

The weather agency advises damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, and if possible, should remain in the lower levels of their homes and avoid windows during the windstorm.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 61 degrees.

