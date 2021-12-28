Hours expanding at the library in January

Hours at the Albert Lea Public Library are expanding in January after having a reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new hours will begin Jan. 3, and the library will be open the following:

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays

• 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays

• 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

The library presently is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Library Director Annice Sevett said the library hours have evolved since City Hall closed down for the pandemic in March 2020. In May of that year, the library opened for curbside pickup.

In March of this year it began offering express browsing, and in May the library reopened with modified weekday hours mainly because of staffing, she said. In September it reopened on Sundays.

Sevett said staffing has been a challenge as the library has opened back up as all but three of the eight part-time employees it had before the pandemic did not return. She said the part-time employees are vital to weekend hours on Fridays and Sundays.

Though the library is currently down one full-time employee, it presently has eight full-time employees and five part-time employees. The five part-time employees cover the same number of part-time hours that the eight part-time workers did before the pandemic.

“The library is finally at a place where we feel we can expand hours,” she said.

At any given time the library is open, it needs four or, at best, five employees, because of the layout of the library on two separate levels — both for safety of staff and patrons and for service to patrons, she said. Other libraries with a different layout can operate with fewer employees.

Sevett said she is confident the staff can add the six additional hours to the current schedule without additional resources and while still providing the same levels of service and programming for the community. Staff will continue to offer curbside pickup by request, and they will also be offering lockers, in which people can request items and come pick them up whenever they get in.

The additional hours on Tuesdays will help accommodate people who work during the day or who are otherwise unable to get in during normal business hours. Sevett said a 6:30 p.m. story time is being planned for that day once programming picks back up again.

The director said the library has been open on Sundays for over 10 years now, and there are many regular patrons that day. In the past, Sundays have also been a day for larger library events, as there are typically less events happening in the community that day.

City Manager Ian Rigg thanked Sevett and the library staff for their work in expanding the hours and said as the city continues to look at what to do with the old fire quarters space, it could open up more possibilities for the library. Staffing levels could change if the library is moved all on to one floor.

He said staff will continue to evaluate the space.

The Albert Lea Public Library is the only library in Freeborn County and is utilized by people both in and outside of the city.