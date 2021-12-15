Lake Mills girls find victory over Eagle Grove

Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

More Sports

Big win for Lake Mills against Eagle Grove

Scoreboard

NHL: Virus outbreak for ‘Canes prompts postponement of game vs. Wild

Albert Lea defeats Minnehaha in overtime play

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials