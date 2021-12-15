Lake Mills wrestlers win 4th in tourney

Emmetsburg hosted the 11-team Bob Roethler Invitational Saturday, and the Lake Mills wrestling team finished fourth.

The Bulldogs finished up a tough week of wrestling after quadrangular meets on both Tuesday and Thursday.

“We didn’t wrestle our best today in Emmetsburg,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “Our young squad got a lot of matches in this week and seemed to run out of steam, especially in the later rounds today.”

Three Bulldogs made it to the finals. Freshmen Lucas Oldenkamp (106) and Hayden Helgeson (113), along with junior Alex Beaty (145) all dropped decisions to finish second in their respective weight classes.

“The three finalists all batted hard in those bouts but just couldn’t quite pull off wins,” Brandenburg said. “It was nice to head west and see some different opponents, and our coaching staff will continue working hard to help everyone improve.”

Team scores:

Emmetsburg 234, Spencer 217, Okoboji-HMS 188.5, Lake Mills 167, Pocahontas Area 146, Eagle Grove 144.5, Estherville Lincoln Central 122, Spirit Lake Park 116, Forest City 96.5, West Bend-Mallard 93, Storm Lake 91.

Finals:

106- Austin Hansen (ELC) dec. Lucas Oldenkamp (LM), 15-9. 113- Gabe Calhoun (Sp) dec. Hayden Helgeson (LM), 6-3. 120- Kaden Pritchard (EG) pinned Wes Martin (ELC), 5:10. 126- Ryerson Boevers (Em) dec. Wyatt Heying (Sp), 8-5. 132- Jon Burnette (SLP) dec. Tyce Ruffridge (PA), 5-0. 138- Kade Johnson (Sp) pinned Aaron Massner (WBM), 5:25. 145- Ryan Brennan (Em) dec. Alex Beaty (LM), 10-7. 152- Jace Nelson (Em) dec. Noah Strantz (O), 1-0. 160- Zach Jensen (SLP) dec. Cole Rutter (Sp), 5-1. 170- Cade Shirk (Em) dec. Cade Crees (ELC), :41. 182- Deontez Williams (PA) dec. Ben Saxton (Em), 5-2. 195- Matthew Wirtz (Em) pinned Jack Mendoza (EG), 3:20. 220- Logan Huckfelt (Sp) maj. dec. Sam Pas (O), 12-3. 285- Nick Bronstad (O) maj. dec. Gage Jorgenson (Em), 10-1.

Other Lake Mills finishes:

3rd: Brett Peterson (160). 4th: Geraldo Vazquez (120), Garrett Ham (138), Wyatt Hanna (195). 6th- Beau Kaufman (170), 7th- Carter Helgeson (113), Hayden Brua (152), 8th- Carter Christianson (126), Nate Womack (170), Austin Stene (182). DNP: Justin Rygh (132), Broodie Lawson (285).