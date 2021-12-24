Letter: Apologizes for error in letter

Published 8:30 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Submitted

I regret my error in Saturday’s letter to the editor regarding Mayo’s vaccine mandate. I, of course, meant to write “vaccine mandate” and not “mask mandate.” I think my frustration got in the way of my concentration.

Of course, part of the problem is the same politicians who are pushing to put patients at Mayo in danger, are the same people who have opposed wearing a mask.

The science is clear, wearing a mask protects you and people around you from COVID, and Mayo workers getting vaccinated is essential to protecting patients from COVID.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

