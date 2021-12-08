Letter: Support those standing up for republic

It is with sadness and dismay as I watch our republic in danger of collapsing. Our heritage, left to us by our country’s founders who formed our Constitution and Bill of Rights, is being eroded. The Judeo-Christian principles are being ignored by those who did not learn our history as it is no longer taught in classrooms.

I learned that Lisa Hanson was on Glenn Beck’s program last week. A GoFundMe page was set up so that she could receive donations to help with the lawsuit that is formed against her. Her wish was to be able to establish a business where she could provide for her family and hire others to serve to make a living while our nation was shut down. To my knowledge, I haven’t learned of a single person who has died from COVID-19 who may have eaten at The Interchange. The governor’s direction to close and refuse small businesses to be open has caused great damage to our state.

America was established as the “Home of the Brave and Land of the Free.” And our “Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and to the republic for which it stands as one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all” is not being taught in our classrooms. Sadly, it’s being ignored by government officials.

It’s time for those of us to stand firm and revere our history, to love a free country in which to live and make a living. We must pass along to our children the wonderful freedoms we still have. I pray our freedoms will not be trampled. Take a stand to support those who are endeavoring to keep our republic.

Carol Bybee

Albert Lea