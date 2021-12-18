Letter: Thanks for being strong, using common sense

Hello, Dr. Farrugia. You won’t find the great seal of the state of Minnesota letterhead at the top of my letter to the editor.

I have been one of Mayo’s patients over the past 42 years and will continue to be so for as long as I am alive.

Thank you, doc, for being strong by following the science. Yes, mask mandates at Mayo are common sense.

I know our state representative has written you a letter threatening to cut off “all other funding” if you do not rescind the Mayo mask mandate.

I have witnessed time and time again uncommon nonsense coming from our state representative which is always an example of her politics before people. Her letter to you is a clear example of her uncommon nonsense and politics before people.

I am asking you to not be bullied by her political attack on the Mayo Clinic.

A great majority of those of us who go to Mayo want all your staff to follow the science. We want common sense and not uncommon nonsensical political attacks to sway you.

Thank you, doctor, and for everything Mayo Clinic has done for me.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea