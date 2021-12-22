Letter: What is the Democratic Party really all about?

“We all do our part to overcome the darkness.” This is a quotation from the Dec. 15 column by Jennifer Vogt-Erickson in which she shared her usual talking points and teardown of the Republican Party. If someone from another planet were reading her columns, they would believe that the Republican Party was the source of all evil on earth!

Just a reminder to Jennifer as she continues to pontificate her party’s morality to the rest of us:

• The Democratic Party is the party of abortion and defenders of a grave moral evil that has killed over 60 million unborn babies since 1973.

• Their Democratic Party’s constant attacks on traditional marriage, family and religious freedom.

• The Democratic Party’s economic policies have led to the highest inflation rate in 40 years. This includes everything from energy to food, goods and services. How does this help the poor and middle class?

• The supply chain issues that have led to packed ports and empty shelves

• The Biden Administration’s war on domestically produced energy leading to a loss of jobs and a 59% increase in energy costs for everyone.

• The Biden Administration’s open border policy that has allowed hundreds of thousands to enter the U.S. illegally, and up to 20% of whom are positive with Covid.

• The Biden Administration’s abandonment of thousands of people during the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan now at the mercy of the Taliban.

• The Democratic Party has much to say about the Jan. 6 “insurrection” at the Capitol, but has been totally silent on the burning, looting and killing stemming from the riots of 2020 and beyond.

• Their support for the insanity of defunding the police in major cities across the nation which will hurt the poor and minority groups the hardest.

• The Biden Justice Department’s threats and demonization of parents who speak out against critical race theory and wokeism being taught in public schools.

• The Biden Administration’s epic failure on pandemic policies that have resulted in more deaths in 2021 than all of 2020 even with three vaccines available.

• The Democratic Party’s attempt to stack the Supreme Court with “progressive” justices, an idea once condemned by Biden himself.

• Build Back Better, a boondoggle that would add $3 trillion to the national deficit, give the government more control over your lives,and skyrocket inflation.

I could go on and on but you get the picture. The once proud party of JFK has gone off the rails and has been taken over by radicals. The good news is that the country is rejecting these policies and all of the major polls point towards a shellacking of these elitist radicals in 2022!

Scott Bute

Alden