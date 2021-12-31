Letter: What we do and don’t need for next year

Merry Christmas! The left-wing, big-spending, big-city types in Washington have something for our grandchildren (I have 10): massive spending and debt this year and plans for more next year!

We don’t need BBB; we need the BBA, Balanced Budget Amendment. We need better limits on federal spending and return health, welfare and education to the states. Cut federal spending and debt.

We do need to complete the South border wall. We do need a strict deportation plan for illegals. No government funds to noncitizens — private funds only.

Remember drill, drill, drill for energy we need that now also pipe, pipe, pipe for U.S. energy.

Fewer fed rules and regulations as the U.S. can produce with less regulations to cut costs.

Federal spending is a major cause of this year’s inflation that probably will be worse next year.

Minnesota has masks and other mandates that need to end promptly. Minnesota needs to cut spending also.

2022 looks grim. Hopefully a better 2023.

Tom Schleck

Albert Lea