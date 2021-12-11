Letter: What’s in the Build Back Better bill?

Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Submitted

The Build Back Better bill that has passed the House of Representatives has the following programs:

1. $8 billion for the CCC Civilian Climate Corps commission, pages 8, 21, 926

2. $10 billion for universities for “environmental justice,” page 1935

3. Requires in-home daycare staff to have a college degree, page 303

4. $2.6 billion for OSHA to fine companies that do not mandate vaccinations,with fines up to $700,000, page 168

5. $643 million for the school lunch program to be “culturally appropriate foods,” page 333

6. A tax on natural gas of $1,500 per ton, which will increase home heating bills, page 368

7. $222 billion for green energy tax credits for those who buy electric vehicles, page 1832

8. Grant amnesty to 8 million illegal immigrants, page 901

9. $200 million for the “Presido Trust,” which is a park in Nancy Pelosi’s district, page 933

10. Mandate workers get 12 weeks a year of paid leave for those making up to $500,000 a year, pages 1245-1254

11. $80 billion to hire 87,000 IRS agents. page2283

These are just a few of the 42 things Rep. Jim Banks a Republican (R-IN) released from the 5,000-page bill. I have not read the bill and I doubt any of the House of Representatives have read the bill. (So I called 202-225-4436 Representative Banks’ office to make sure he issued the list. They said, yes, he did. I would suggest you call that number and get a copy of the list. Then call your senator to tell them if you are in favor or against of the Build Back Better bill.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville

