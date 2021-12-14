Loren Raymond Kaufman, age 82, of Faribault, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, with his wife by his side.

Funeral services will be at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.

Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.

Loren R. was born on December 18, 1938, to Alfred and Marie (Wangen) Kaufman in Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1956. He married Brenda Brendemuehl on October 27, 1990, at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault. Most of his career was spent at Streater, Industries in Albert Lea.

Loren enjoyed traveling, reading, garage sales, riding his motorcycle and anything with Brenda. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and friendly banter. Loren cherished his life with Brenda and proudly shared with others how much he loved and cared for her.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; four sons from his previous marriage, Khristion (and Torey), Mark (and Rita), LaMont and Karl; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his siblings, Allen Kaufman, Karen Godtland and Lee (and Mary) Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Ron Godtland; a sister in infancy and his parents-in-law, Bob and Marcy Brendemuehl.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.