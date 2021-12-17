Loring L. Olson, 89, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on December 15, 2021, at St John’s Fountain Lake Campus, Albert Lea, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:30 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service on Monday.

Loring Lavern Olson was born February 13, 1932, in Albert Lea to Edward “Eddie” and Martha (Bothum). Loring grew up in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. On March 16, 1952, Loring was united in marriage to Marilyn Kaufmann. Together Loring and Marilyn welcomed three children and remained in Albert Lea raising their family.

Loring worked at Wilson Company as a driver for many years. Later Loring, Marilyn and their daughter Holly began Olson’s Amoco Oil in Ellendale, MN. Marilyn passed away in 1995. Upon retirement, Loring’s favorite activities were golfing, playing cards, traveling and daily walks. Loring was a member of 1st Lutheran Church in Albert Lea and enjoyed choir, and volunteering in many of the church functions including Holidays Ahead and distributing food for families in need. In January 2001 Loring married Virginia “Jinni” Gaasedelen.

Loring was so loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was always known for his kindness and beautiful smile. Loring’s family has been blessed to have such a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Loring is survived by his children, Sharon (Paul) Jacobson, Holly (Greg) Wayne and Steve (Bonnie) Olson; Loring’s grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Wayne, Nathan (Linnea) Wayne, Ashley (Tim) Boehme, Brian Jacobson and Jennifer (Keith) Daddario and Jennifer’s mother, Kim Olson; great grandchildren, Amelia, Graham, and Lincoln Wayne, Monroe Wayne, River Wayne and Vincent and Lucy Daddario; Jinni’s daughter Kris (Bruce) Ponto; sister-in-law, Phiz Olson

Loring is preceded in death by his wives, Marilyn and Virginia; grandson, Todd Jacobson; great grandchildren, Kenden and Hayden Boehme; brothers, Stuart Olson and Russ Olson.