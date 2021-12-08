Man arrested for motor vehicle theft and other reports

Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 22, for motor vehicle theft after receiving a report at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was stolen from Kwik Trip, 906 W. Front St.

Medication reported stolen

Police received a report of medication that was stolen at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2209 Margaretha Ave.

Handguns stolen from vehicle

Two handguns were reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 1216 Cedar Ave. The theft occurred sometime within the last month.

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:08 a.m. Monday at 510 S. Center Ave. in Glenville.