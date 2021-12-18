Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship programfor high school juniors

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2022 scholarship program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,100 submissions and 92 winners.

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of promoting township government by May 1. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified mid-August. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in St. Cloud in October 2022.

For more information and application details, call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit www.mntownships.org.

There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,781 townships in Minnesota. Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city. While many townships remain rural agricultural centers, other host a variety of residential, light commercial and industrial development.