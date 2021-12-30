Myrna Schulz

Myrna Rose Schulz, age 83, of Wells, MN died peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the early hours of a very cold December morning at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in rural Minnesota Lake with Pastor Joy Bruder officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. The family prefers memorials to UHD Hospice. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.

Myrna Rose was born November 18, 1938 in Waseca County, near Waldorf, MN, the daughter of Julius and Rose (Schroeder) Hendrickson. She graduated high school from Minnesota Lake in 1956. On January 13, 1959 she was united in marriage to Donald Schulz at First Lutheran Church in Wells, MN. Myrna and Donald lived on the family farm before moving to Wells in November 2011. They were married for 53 years before his passing in 2012. Together they worked for many years at Farm America in Waseca, and enjoyed traveling to Branson and Las Vegas. Myrna was a farm wife while raising her children; she spent many hours on the farm gathering and cleaning eggs. She worked in Wells at Big Bobs and Merffey’s, working in the kitchen making salads. She worked at USC in Food Service as the “Sweet Lady”. She loved working at school with all of the kids! She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s UCC and the Women’s Guild as well as the Sunshine Guild. After her sons passing, she attended a Grief Support Group, and it was here she received the support of the group, and the friends she made there were a great comfort. Myrna loved decorating her house for the seasons and holidays. She loved to bake, especially her Rice Krispy bars. She enjoyed her time shopping and attending craft shows with her friend Andrea. Myrna always liked dancing. After Don’s death she enjoyed going to dances with her friend Jim Rathai.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Schulz and fiancé Gene Kauffman and his daughter Faith of Wells, MN, and son Randy and his family; Sister-in-law Lorraine (Jack) Browman of Albert Lea, MN; Brother-in-law Ralph (Sharon) Schulz of Golden Valley, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald (2012), son Kent (1994), 2 sons in infancy; brothers Roger and David Hendrickson; sisters Bernadine (Hillbert) Voigt and Delores (Ellsworth) Bennett; niece Julie Ann Voigt; nephew Randy Voigt.

The family wants to thank the staff of UHD Clinic and Hospital and her favorite doctor, Dr. Johnson, as well as to the staff at Parkview Care Center and UHD Hospice for the great care they all showed.