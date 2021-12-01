New COVID-19 deaths in Faribault, Waseca counties

One new death was reported in both Faribault and Waseca counties on Wednesday in the regular update from health officials.

The new death in Faribault County was a person between 80 and 84 years old, and the person in Waseca County was between 95 and 99.

The two deaths were part of 100 new deaths reported across the state over a period that included several days because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The state reported 3,580 new cases.

Of those cases, Freeborn County reported 17.

The number of current active cases and more information about the new cases have not yet been released.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11

• Mower County: 21

• Steele County: 30

• Waseca County: 20