New COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Faribault and Steele counties

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday of a person between 85 and 89 years old, according to health officials.

One new death was also reported in Faribault County of a person between 60 and 64, and two deaths were reported in Steele County, one of a person in their early 60s and another in their late 70s.

Freeborn County has now had 49 people who have died from COVID-19. Faribault County has had 35, and Steele County has had 37.

Health officials stated Freeborn County had 28 new cases reported.

No information was yet available about the number of active cases in the county.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases

• Mower County: 23 new cases

• Steele County: 33 new cases

• Waseca County: 66 new cases

Across the state, 3,754 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported.