New COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Freeborn and Faribault counties reported one new COVID-19 death each on Friday in the update from health officials.

The person who died in Freeborn County was between 70 and 74 years of age, and the person from Faribault County was between 65 and 69.

The two deaths are part of 54 reported across the state.

Freeborn County now has had 51 COVID-19 deaths each, and Faribault County has had 37.

Freeborn County reported 29 new cases. Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many active cases remain.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 13 new cases

• Mower County: 14 new cases

• Steele County: 28 new cases

• Waseca County: 11 new cases

Across the state, 3,854 new cases were reported.