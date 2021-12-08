Noon Kiwanis hosting fundraiser in partnership with Taco John’s

The Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club is partnering with Taco John’s from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday for a fundraiser to support the club’s mission.

Twenty percent of all sales made, whether through dine-in or drive-up, during that period will go to support the efforts of the Kiwanis Club in the community.

Taco John’s is at 2225 E. Main St. in Albert Lea.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.