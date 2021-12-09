PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Of Filing For Office

In Bath Township

Any resident of Bath Township that is interested in being an Officer on the Bath Township Board may do so by filing for (1) one office of Supervisor for a three year term, or (1) one office of Clerk for a two year term. Filing begins Tuesday December 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM, and will close 5:00 PM, Tuesday January 11, 2022.

Those wishing to file must do so with Lisa Dunn, Clerk, at 77552 330th St, Ellendale MN 56026 prior to the deadline with the $2.00 filing fee.

Lisa Dunn, Clerk Bath Township

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 8, 2021

NOTICE OF FILING