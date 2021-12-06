NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on December 13, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed changes to the Tax Abatement Housing Assistance policy. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute, 116J.994, subd. 2.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/_____________

Daphney Maras

City Clerk