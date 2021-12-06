PUBLIC HEARING

Published 1:37 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Submitted

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on December 13, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed changes to the Tax Abatement Housing Assistance policy. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute, 116J.994, subd. 2.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF
THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/_____________
Daphney Maras
City Clerk

More News

24-PR-21-1700

HEARING

HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials